Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$18.00 by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

