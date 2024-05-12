Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRVWY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 on July 21st

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Sunday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRVWY opened at $4.10 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Company Profile
