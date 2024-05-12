FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.26

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $32.48. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 9,985 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $255.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

