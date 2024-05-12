FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.