Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, reports. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.150–0.080 EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 2,815,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Funko alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,972 shares of company stock worth $223,485. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Funko by 1,188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.