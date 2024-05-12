Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 86,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 103,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Galecto Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.