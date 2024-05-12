Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Garmin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 108,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

Garmin stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.93. 737,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,328. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

