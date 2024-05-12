Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,663 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Garrett Motion worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Garrett Motion by 83.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,026,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $580,727.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,026,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,430,410. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.30 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

