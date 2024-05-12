General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in General Mills by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,071,000 after purchasing an additional 409,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

