Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Generation Income Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 37,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.17.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Generation Income Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

