Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Genpact Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

