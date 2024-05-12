Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Genpact Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of G stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

