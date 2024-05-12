Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.010-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.04 EPS.

Genpact Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

