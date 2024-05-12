Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $173.78. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

