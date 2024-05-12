George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$212.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WN. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$190.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$181.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$194.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities research analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,008 shares of company stock worth $25,301,767. Company insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

