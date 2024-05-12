Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.53 on Friday. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at $47,511,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $111,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,587. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

