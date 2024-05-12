Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.2 %
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,521,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
