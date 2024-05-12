Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (GLADZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.44 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

