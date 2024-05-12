Gladstone Investment’s (GAIN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday.

GAIN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $521.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

