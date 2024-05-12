Gladstone Investment’s (GAIN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.