Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 267.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) was up 267.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Trading Up 267.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.