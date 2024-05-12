Global Lights Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Global Lights Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 13th. Global Lights Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLACU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Global Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,075,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

