Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.