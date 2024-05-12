Globus Medical’s (GMED) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 626,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.