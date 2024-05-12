Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 10%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 92,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 45,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The stock has a market cap of C$25.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Further Reading

