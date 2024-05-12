Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

GTN stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Gray Television has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

