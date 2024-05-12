Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $13.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTN. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTN

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gray Television by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 506,106 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,826,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.