Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,379,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,884,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $539.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $543.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

