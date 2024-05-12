Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $227,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

