Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $83.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

