Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

