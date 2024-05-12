Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

