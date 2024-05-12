Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,918,606.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,195 shares of company stock worth $24,586,775 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $348.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.