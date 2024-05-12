Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $5,534,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.