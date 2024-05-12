Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 9,784 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.