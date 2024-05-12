Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 528 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $454.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

