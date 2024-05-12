Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,299. The company has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

