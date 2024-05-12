Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €22.45 ($24.14) and last traded at €22.00 ($23.66). Approximately 35,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.95 ($23.60).

Grenke Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.00.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

