Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $17.50

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GHI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 45.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Housing Impact Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.