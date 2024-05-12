Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $17.50

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GHI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 45.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.