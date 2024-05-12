Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
Grupo México stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.
Grupo México Company Profile
