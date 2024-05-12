Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 1,095,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Grupo México stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

