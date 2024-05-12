Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

