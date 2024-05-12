Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 4.1 %

GIFI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.37. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

