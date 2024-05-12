Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $107.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

