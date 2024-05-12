Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $543,276. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,413. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

