Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 17,145 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Flywire accounts for 0.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 115,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,943. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

