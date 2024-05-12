Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.80

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.80 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.26). Hays shares last traded at GBX 100.10 ($1.26), with a volume of 5,867,519 shares.

Hays Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,002.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

