HC Wainwright Boosts Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target to $28.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,900. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

