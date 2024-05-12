HC Wainwright Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $40.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $890.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,917,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

