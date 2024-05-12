HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Clene will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile



Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

