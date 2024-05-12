HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 5,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 38.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

