HC Wainwright Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $24,736,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,971,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

